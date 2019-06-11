Bangladesh and Sri Lanka share spoils in World Cup as Bristol clash rained off

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain

Sri Lanka rose to fifth place in the table after their World Cup game against Bangladesh at Bristol was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

It was Sri Lanka's second washout of the tournament, following a similar outcome to their match against Pakistan on Friday - but the point gained was enough to lift them to fifth, level with England, India and Australia.

Their next fixture is against Australia at The Oval on Saturday, while Bangladesh - who take on West Indies at Taunton on Monday - also climbed a place to seventh in the table.

Persistent rain at Bristol prevented the umpires from inspecting the pitch and led them to call off the contest just before 2pm.

