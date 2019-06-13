England seamer Mark Wood to undergo fitness test ahead of West Indies match

0:34 Mark Wood will have a fitness test ahead of England's match against the West Indies but Jos Buttler is 'fully fit', says Eoin Morgan Mark Wood will have a fitness test ahead of England's match against the West Indies but Jos Buttler is 'fully fit', says Eoin Morgan

Mark Wood will undergo a fitness test on his ankle ahead of England's World Cup match against West Indies in Southampton on Friday.

Pace bowler Wood reported soreness after the win over Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday and will be checked over by England's medical staff.

Jos Buttler, who picked up a bruised hip in Saturday's victory, is fit to play.

England captain Eoin Morgan said: "Mark Wood is going to have a fitness test in the morning. It is his ankle, it's a little bit sore. If it is still sore (after training on Thursday) we probably won't take a risk.

"It's nothing too serious, he just pulled up a little bit sore from the game in Cardiff, he's the only concern at the moment. Jos Buttler (who had been suffering with a bruised hip) is fully fit.

"It's part of the plan, because they are fast bowlers. It will happen to other bowlers throughout the tournament. We're well aware of that.

"We will have to manage them as we would normally, as we do with Chris Woakes if there's back-to-back games.

"It's not a problem, it's just what happens."

