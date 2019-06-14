Andrew Strauss rates England's players after big World Cup win over West Indies

Jofra Archer took three wickets in his first game against West Indies

Who stood out as England made it three wins out of four by crushing West Indies in the World Cup? Andrew Strauss grades the players...

Joe Root - 9/10

100 not out from 94 balls, 11x fours

He took two very important wickets of set batsmen in the middle of the innings followed by a thoroughly professional performance opening the batting in an unfamiliar position. Underlined his great importance providing stability in amongst England's big hitters.

Joe Root impressed with bat and ball in Southampton

Jofra Archer - 9/10

3-30 from 9 overs

He was fiery and hostile throughout his bowling spell and he is quickly turning into England's go-to bowler. He was brilliant at the end of the innings when he was brought back to finish off the West Indies' innings.

Mark Wood - 9/10

3-18 from 6.4 overs

It would have been 10 had he not dropped Gayle off Woakes. For me it was his best performance with the ball in an England shirt. He was brilliant in every spell, accurate and straight.

Jonny Bairstow - 7/10

45 runs from 46 balls, 7x fours

He got England off to the perfect start in their chase and got over the initial fiery spell from the West Indies pace bowlers to ensure England eased to their target.

Jonny Bairstow caught Chris Gayle on the boundary for 36

Eoin Morgan - 7/10

He made the right decision at the toss given the rain that has fallen over the week and he marshalled the bowlers well and ensured that England remained in control with the ball at all times. Bringing Root on was a masterstroke and let's hope the back spasm is just temporary.

Ben Stokes - 6/10

0-24 from 4 overs

10no from 6 balls, 2x fours

He was largely surplus to requirements. He was not able to make an impact with the ball and was not required to bat for a long period.

Jos Buttler - 6/10

Did a good job substituting for Morgan at the end of West Indies' innings. He went for the review to get rid of Nicholas Pooran and kept tidily.

Adil Rashid - 5/10

0-61 from 10 overs

He bowled some good deliveries without getting any reward. He was not able to do his usual job in the middle overs by taking wickets and was a little expensive.

Adil Rashid is yet to fire in the World Cup

Liam Plunkett - 5/10

1-30 from 5 overs

He was a bit-part player but delivered the big wicket of Chris Gayle and was an important part of keeping the pressure on the West Indies batsmen.

Chris Woakes - 7/10

1-16 from 5 overs

40 runs from 54 balls

Excellent with the new ball and tied down Chris Gayle which is never an easy thing to do. He took his chance coming to bat at No.3 to prove once again that he is a true all-rounder.

Jason Roy - N/A

It was disconcerting to see Roy limping off after only a handful of overs. He has become a mainstay at the top of the order for England and they will be big boots to fill if he does not recover for the remainder of the tournament.

