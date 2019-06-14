Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy suffer injury scares for England against West Indies

England captain Eoin Morgan feels his left leg after pulling up in the field at the Hampshire Bowl

Captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy suffered injury scares during England's World Cup clash against West Indies.

Roy limped off the field at the Hampshire Bowl after pulling up as he chased after a ball in the eighth over and was subsequently diagnosed with a left hamstring strain.

The England management issued an update saying the 28-year-old wouldn't field again and would not be allowed to bat above number seven.

Jason Roy (centre) is consoled by Chris Woakes (left) after picking up a left hamstring strain

The hosts were well in control with West Indies 202-6 off 39.3 overs when they lost Morgan to what appeared to be a back spasm.

The captain pulled up quickly as he ran towards the wicket at the non-striker's end in an effort to back up a potential throw from the deep.

Morgan hobbled off the pitch unassisted but at an alarmingly slow rate, leaving vice-captain Jos Buttler to take over as skipper.

