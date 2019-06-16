PODCAST: India beat Pakistan - does it make them World Cup favourites?

After India beat their great rivals Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS) at Old Trafford on Sunday, The Debate panel ask: are they now tournament favourites?

India emphatically disposed of Pakistan - who beat pre-tournament favourites England earlier in the tournament - and are unbeaten with three wins from four, with a washout against New Zealand the other.

Joining Bob Willis and Charles Colvile to discuss India's latest win and what it means for the tournament - as well as his South Africa's struggles thus far - is former fast bowler Shaun Pollock.

Also discussed on the show...

- The hyped-up rivalry between India and Pakistan that again failed to deliver

- Rohit Sharma's masterful 140 - why can't he make a success of it in Tests?

- Virat Kohli's bizarre dismissal as he walked off thinking he'd edged it when he hadn't

Virat Kohli became the fastest man to 11,000 ODI runs as he scored 77 against Pakistan

- Kohli's remarkable ODI record as he becomes the fastest ever to 11,000 runs - 52 games quicker than Sachin Tendulkar

- Is India's middle-order good enough?

- Pakistan's decision to bowl after winning the toss and did it cost them the game?

- Can South Africa still qualify for the semi-finals?

- The distraction surrounding AB de Villiers and whether he should have been selected

