Graham Onions and James Anderson put Lancashire in control against Derbyshire

Graham Onions rolled back the years to help Lancashire close in on victory

Graham Onions and James Anderson tore through Derbyshire as Lancashire tightened their grip on their Division Two match in the Specsavers County Championship.

Derbs vs Lancs scorecard

Luis Reece had taken 6-58 while an unbeaten 53 from Steven Croft helped guide Lancashire on to 236 - having been 134-6 at one stage - and a lead of 83 over their hosts' first-innings total.

Onions (3-9) then struck three times as he and Anderson (1-9) reduced Derbyshire to 19-4 before the weather closed in with the home side still 64 runs adrift.

James Anderson dismissed Derbyshire opener Billy Godleman for five

Captain Billy Godleman was lbw to Anderson for just five, facing only 16 deliveries.

Division One

Dominic Sibley hit a half-century as Warwickshire's top order responded well against Yorkshire on the second day of their Division One clash.

Yorks vs Warks scorecard

Dominic Sibley hit a half century for Warwickshire against Yorkshire on day two

Yorkshire had resumed at 208-8, with captain Steven Patterson eventually out for 60 as they made 259. Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed the final two wickets before lunch, finishing with 5-76.

Patterson also enjoyed a good day with the ball, himself ending with 3-21 from his 17 overs in a late rally. Sibley was ultimately bowled by Patterson from an inside edge for 67 as Warwickshire closed on 192-5.

At Tunbridge Wells, there was also an early finish on day two because of the weather, with Nottinghamshire 208-4 in reply to Kent's 309 all out.

Kent vs Notts scorecard

Play was reduced to 71 overs by rain and bad light, with veterans Chris Nash (67) and Samit Patel (42no) digging in during the late afternoon gloom to help push Notts on, having resumed the day 30-0.

Division Two

Rain restricted hopes of a positive result between Middlesex and Glamorgan in Radlett's inaugural County Championship fixture as only 48 overs were possible on day three.

Middlesex vs Glamorgan scorecard

Former England fast bowler Steve Finn claimed his first five-wicket hail of the season

Glamorgan's ninth-wicket pair scrambled beyond the follow-on mark to close on 274-9, still 136 runs adrift of their hosts' total of 410.

Captain David Lloyd led the way with 59, supported by a half-century from Tom Cullen, before Graeme Wagg's unbeaten 37 hauled Glamorgan away from danger. Middlesex paceman Steven Finn (5-64), meanwhile, recorded his first five-wicket haul of the campaign.

Leicestershire's Mohammad Abbas took three quick wickets before rain caused play to end early on the second day against Gloucestershire at the Fischer County Ground.

Leics vs Gloucs scorecard

Mohammad Abbas took three quick wickets to see Leicestershire on top against Gloucestershire

The Pakistan international's swing swiftly accounted for opener Miles Hammond, James Bracey and then Gareth Roderick to end with 3-10 from seven overs before the weather closed in.

Gloucestershire are 41-3 - captain Chris Dent unbeaten on 15 - in reply to the hosts' 487.

Sussex captain Ben Brown continued his rich vein of form with the bat as he and Chris Jordan led the recovery after a four-wicket burst from Worcestershire all-rounder Wayne Parnell at Kidderminster.

Worcs vs Sussex scorecard

Brown became only the second Division Two player to pass 500 Championship runs for the campaign with an unbeaten 64, while Chris Jordan was 44 not out at the close.

Worcestershire all-rounder Wayne Parnell had earlier produced a four-wicket burst to put Sussex on the back foot at 102-6 before Brown led the recovery to 185-6.