Joe Root says England's World Cup match against Sri Lanka marks start of knockout cricket

Joe Root believes England must approach their four remaining World Cup group games as knockout cricket.

Eoin Morgan scored a record-breaking century to inspire the hosts to victory - their fourth of the competition - against Afghanistan on Tuesday to enhance their bid to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1992.

England will continue their campaign against Sri Lanka on Friday at Headingley and Root is aware the level of opposition will increase, with Australia, India and New Zealand - all backed to reach the last four - still to come.

Sri Lanka have only one win from their five matches so far, which have included two wash-outs.

Asked about the threat posed by Sri Lanka, Root told Sky Sports News: "They are a very good side. They have got some world-class players.

"Guys like [Lasith] Malinga, who has been around forever, and proven performers in World Cups. Some very good young players as well.

"[We need to] make sure we play every game from this stage on as if it is a knockout game. Get used to that element of the tournament.

"As the tournament has progressed we have started to play more like ourselves. Hopefully, now we can kick on from that and we can put in another solid performance in Leeds."

Root sits second in the run-scoring charts and continued his impressive performances with the bat in the World Cup by scoring 88 against Afghanistan.

Despite moving nearer to a semi-final berth after their three consecutive wins, the Test captain insists the squad can't afford to get ahead of themselves.

"The next aim will be the next game and making sure that we play well," Root added.

"The beauty of World Cup cricket and tournament cricket is you have to adapt to different teams, different styles very quickly.

"In a bilateral series, you get a good look throughout a three to five game series at the same opposition.

"You have got to be very adaptable in this format and this kind of a tournament. We have done that, worked very well in the last week or so. We have got to continue that.

"Every game is a big game and at the back end there are three sides who are performing very well at the minute."

Root admits one of the biggest challenges the squad face is ensuring they try and keep as many players available for the rest of the competition, with opener Jason Roy ruled out against Sri Lanka with a hamstring tear.

"One of the things we have got to manage really well this week, having three games coming around very quickly, is making sure we are smart about how we prepare, train and making sure that we keep everyone fit," he said.

"It is paramount that we keep as many players fit and fresh and ready to go as possible.

"I am really pleased that we are performing well, putting in some good performances because when the games come around quickly if you are winning you want them to continue to keep coming like that.

"Hopefully we can build on what we have done in this last part of the competition and as it progresses we continue to keep getting better."

