PODCAST: Eoin Morgan and England break records in heavy World Cup win over Afghanistan

On the latest World Cup Debate podcast, the panel look back on a batting masterclass from England captain Eoin Morgan as they hammered Afghanistan by 150 runs at Old Trafford.

Morgan clubbed an ODI record 17 sixes in his 148 from 71 balls, while a World Cup record 33 maximums were tallied in the contest as a whole - England moving top of the table with the win.

Bob Willis and Niall O'Brien joined Charles Colvile to discuss Morgan's "phenomenal innings", the records that tumbled at Old Trafford and whether Morgan might not yet be done at Test level?

Also discussed on the show...

- Has Morgan always had that X factor?

- Would Morgan have achieved as much with Ireland?

- The massive change in ODI cricket towards six-hitting

#EoinMorgan smashes the record for 6⃣!#WeAreEngland’s captain hit a record 17 maximums during his incredible innings against Afghanistan!



Watch the #CWC19 clash live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup now or follow: https://t.co/FnX3WpuOE9 pic.twitter.com/fVBoTDy4nO — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2019

- The art of six-hitting and the technique of the modern batsman

- England's nervy, slow start with the bat

- A missed opportunity for James Vince?

- Jofra Archer and Mark Wood's rivalry with speed, short ball and wickets

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have enjoyed competing against each other as England's premier quicks

- Afghanistan's brave batting, but should they have been more aggressive?

- Rashid Khan's disaster day

- Are Afghanistan worthy of their World Cup spot?

