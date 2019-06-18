England's Eoin Morgan says record-breaking World Cup innings 'not in his wildest dreams'

England captain Eoin Morgan says his record-breaking, six-laden World Cup innings against Afghanistan was beyond "his wildest dreams".

Morgan clubbed an ODI-record 17 sixes en route to a 57-ball hundred and career-best 148 from 71 balls as England amassed an ODI-high 25 sixes as a team and their highest World Cup score of 397-6.

The 32-year-old came into the match under an injury cloud after suffering a back spasm in England's eight-wicket victory over West Indies on Friday.

"In our changing room we have a few guys who can produce something similar but I never thought in my wildest dreams I could do something like that," Morgan said after England's 150-run victory at Old Trafford.

"I didn't think I was capable of that. It makes it a bit more special when I can compete with the youngsters in the side, so it's nice.

"I didn't think at any stage it was going to be my day - I'm getting quite old and hobbling around with a bad back you never think you can produce an innings like that.

"I managed to have a day out which was great. I haven't [put my back out yet] but tomorrow is going to be a rough day, I think!"

Morgan's clean striking down the ground was a staple of his innings, not the funky sweep shots that he is known for.

"I think I have changed," Morgan said, whose 57-ball century was the fourth-fastest at a World Cup, after Kevin O'Brien (50 balls), Glenn Maxwell (51 balls) and AB de Villiers (52 balls).

"I think everyone plays the shots I played when I started my career so they are not as effective and field placings are different - [captains] account for shots that were effective earlier in my career.

"I've probably gone full circle and am stronger down the ground now than have ever been. I can hit the ball a little bit further.

"I have felt in good form and it has come with a lot of experience. The longer I have played, the longer I have been form."

England limited Afghanistan to 247-8 to earn a fourth win in five at the World Cup and move into top spot, above Australia on net run-rate.

"[Tuesday] was a fantastic day for us and we are delighted with the win," Morgan added, whose side are next in action against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10am.

"Our next three or four games are important and we want to bring our level of intensity to every game that we play. We don't want to slack off.

"We were on top of our game against Afghanistan and if we can bring that to Sri Lanka and Australia [next Tuesday] we will be in a good place regardless of the results.

"You will make mistakes, you are not going to produce the perfect performance, but you can't fault the guys."

