James Anderson and Graham Onions lead Lancashire to 10-wicket win over Derbyshire

Graham Onions took 5-38 as Lancashire wrapped up a comprehensive win

Lancashire strengthened their position at the top of Specsavers County Championship Division Two with a crushing 10-wicket win at Derbyshire.

Graham Onions took 5-38 and James Anderson 4-29 as Derbyshire, starting the day on 19-4, lost six wickets in the morning session to be bowled out for just 84 in their second innings. Derbs vs Lancs scorecard

Ravi Rampaul was the last man out, bowled by Onions, having scored the runs the previous ball to make Lancashire bat again.

Needing only two to win, Keaton Jennings hit the first ball for four to seal Lancashire's fourth Championship win of the season.

Also in Division Two, rain ended hopes of a final-day run chase at Radlett as Middlesex and Glamorgan were forced to settle for a draw. SCORECARD

Nick Gubbins scored 38 in Middlesex's second innings

Middlesex were 125-4 in their second innings and leading by 247 when play was halted with 58 overs scheduled to be bowled on day four.

The draw leaves Middlesex with just one victory from seven games, while Glamorgan remain unbeaten and will go into the second half of the campaign occupying a promotion spot.

Glamorgan added 14 runs to their overnight 274-9 to be bowled out for 288, while Middlesex batted for 33 overs before the weather intervened.

A partnership of 318 between Ryan Higgins and Chris Dent for the sixth wicket saw Gloucestershire overhaul Leicestershire's imposing first-innings score of 487 and close on 503-6. SCORECARD

Gloucestershire's Chris Dent struck 176 as his side topped 500 at Grace Road

It was the second partnership of over 300 in the match, and came within two runs of matching the 320 put on by Hassan Azad and Neil Dexter for Leicestershire's second wicket earlier in the game.

Dent, who hit 176, and Higgins, who was on a first-class career-best 196 not out at the close, came together with Gloucestershire in trouble on 131-5 shortly before lunch having at one stage been 16-3.

Worcestershire trio Riki Wessels (55), Callum Ferguson (56) and Ben Cox (53 not out) all made half-centuries to help their side reach 262-6 on day two against Sussex - Sussex were all out for 255. SCORECARD

In Division One, Joe Denly's first Championship century of the season has put Kent in a commanding position in their match against Nottinghamshire at Tunbridge Wells. SCORECARD

Joe Denly pressed his Ashes claims with a century for Kent

Denly was 111 not out as Kent closed on 277-3, a lead of 319 runs over Notts, who were all out for 267 having resumed their second innings on 208-4 - Kent's former Nottinghamshire seamer Matthew Milnes finishing with 5-68.

Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond (79) then shared a third-wicket partnership of 152 as Kent moved on to the front foot.

Yorkshire and Warwickshire are set for a thrilling final day at York after a topsy-turvy day three. SCORECARD

Warwickshire, replying to 259, began the day on 192-5, with the start of play delayed by an hour following overnight and morning rain, but they were bowled out for 254, before Yorkshire, who slipped to 31-2, closed on 178-7 in their second innings, a lead of 183.