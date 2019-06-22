England World Cup player ratings: Ben Stokes earns Nasser Hussain's best score

Adil Rashid celebrates with England captain Eoin Morgan as England restrict Sri Lanka to 232-9

England were stunned by Sri Lanka as they fell to their second defeat of this World Cup but how did Nasser Hussain rate the individual performances?

James Vince - 3/10

14 from 18 balls - 2x fours

Looked in decent nick, but again a very 'Vince-like' dismissal, driving loosely outside that off stump. Another missed opportunity for him.

Jonny Bairstow - 3/10

0 from one ball

Anyone can get out first ball, although that's twice now in the tournament it has happened. He will be frustrated more than anyone about that. Was he lacking a little bit in concentration? He changed his gloves before even facing a ball.

Joe Root - 7/10

57 from 89 balls - 3x fours

0-13 from two overs

Remarkable. The bloke just does not fail. Another fifty before a bit of a strangle down the legside. It's a bit unlucky to get out that way, but he played pretty well beforehand.

Joe Root has failed to score fifty in only one of his six World Cup innings, against Bangladesh

Eoin Morgan - 4/10

21 from 35 balls - 2x fours

After his heroics in the win over Afghanistan, I thought he got it slightly wrong in the run-chase. It's a difficult balance to strike when chasing a low score, but he could have counter-attacked while Root looked to bat through. Instead, they both played at roughly the same tempo.

Eoin Morgan failed to continue his fine form with the bat following his 148 off 71 balls against Afghanistan

Ben Stokes - 8/10

82no from 89 balls - 7x fours, 4x sixes

0-16 from five overs

He timed his innings about as well as he could and very nearly got England home. He was very smart at the end, seeing off Lasith Malinga and then going after Isuru Udana. He was let down by people at the other end.

Ben Stokes' superb 82 not out very nearly saw England to an unlikely victory

Jos Buttler - 4/10

10 from nine balls - 1 four

He will know, and he has played Malinga enough to know, that going across your stumps in any way at all is dangerous. It brings lbw into play, and that's exactly how he got out. He kept alright and, compared to the start of the summer, that side of his game has improved.

Moeen Ali - 5/10

0-40 from 10 overs

16 from 20 balls - 1 six

He bowled well. To get through 10 overs against Sri Lanka without going for a boundary is excellent, but his innings was just typical Mo. He slog-swept for six, but then tried to go down the ground next ball for another six, with a fielder out there. It was his 100th ODI for England - he is far from an inexperienced player but he does not seem to read the situation well enough for me.

Moeen Ali frustrated with the bat as he fell for 16 a ball after smashing six

Chris Woakes - 5/10

1-22 from five overs

Two from four balls

Bowled well with the new ball again, taking an early wicket. With the bat, the danger ball from Dhananjaya de Silva, the off-spinnner, is the one that slides on. Woakes was playing for turn - a loose shot early on in his innings.

Adil Rashid - 6/10

2-45 from 10 overs

One from two balls

He bowled better, spinning it nicely, growing in confidence. But, like Woakes, he was done by Dhananjaya when looking to cut to another ball that just skidded on.

Adil Rashid bowled arguably his best spell in the tournament so far, finishing with 2-45 from his 10 overs

Jofra Archer - 6/10

3-52 from 10 overs

Three from 11 balls

He bowled well again. He is now the equal-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets; his variations towards the end of the innings are getting better. But, with the bat, he showed his inexperience - Stokes just needed someone to stick around at the other end and he was deceived by an Udana slower ball when looking for the big shot.

Jofra Archer of celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne

Mark Wood - 6/10

3-40 from eight overs

0 from four balls

Continues to bowl well. He and Archer have been a real plus for England so far in the tournament, and it's great to see him get through five games in a row - that will do his confidence in his body the world of good. He did what he could do at No 11 with the bat, but just nicked off to a decent ball. That's not his job.

