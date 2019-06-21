PODCAST: England's World Cup qualification under threat after Sri Lanka loss?

Bob Willis said England's 20-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup was the result of a "completely brainless batting performance".

On the latest World Cup Debate podcast, Charles Colvile and Bob were joined by former England batsman Robin Smith to reflect on England's second defeat in six games - and whether alarm bells should now be ringing.

The result has moved Sri Lanka to within two points of England with three games to go. The chasing pack also have the chance to eat into England's lead before they're next in action against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

LISTEN TO THE SHOW AS A PODCAST HERE

Discussed on the show...

- Why didn't England follow the lead of Angelo Mathews after his fine innings for Sri Lanka on a tough batting surface?

- England's struggles in performing under pressure

- Will other sides fancy their chances defending scores against England? Are they liable to collapse again?

Ben Stokes was one of the few bright sparks for England with his innings of 82 not out

- Ben Stokes' brilliant innings in adversity

- Moeen Ali's embarrassing dismissal - does he give his wicket away too often?

- Lasith Malinga's dazzling display - four wickets taking him past 50 in World Cups

- James Vince out caught at slip - another wasted opportunity at the top of the order

England vs Australia Live on

- A look at England's tough run-in against Australia, India and New Zealand

- The importance of the mental side of the game in cricket

- Robin Smith's 1992 and 1996 World Cup memories

To listen to the full podcast DOWNLOAD HERE!

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404)