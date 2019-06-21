England should reach World Cup semi-finals despite Sri Lanka loss, says Rob Key

Jofra Archer's was the penultimate wicket to fall against Sri Lanka

Rob Key expects England to go on and qualify for the World Cup semi-finals despite their alarming capitulation to Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Eoin Morgan's side crashed to an unexpected 20-run defeat after faltering with the bat and must now overcome a difficult schedule as they attempt to hold on to a top-four place in the group table.

England take on group leaders Australia at Lord's on Tuesday before completing their fixtures against India and New Zealand, both of whom are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Ben Stokes scored 82 not out but it was not enough to prevent England losing to Sri Lanka

"They've got to think this is just a blip," said Sky Sports pundit Key. "They should get at least one win out of those three.

"I know they're tough sides but England will back themselves against Australia, even India as well. They should get through to the semi-finals.

"But they might not end up winning the group or coming in the top two, so they might have a tougher draw in the semi-final."

England vs Australia Live on

England failed to chase down a relatively low target of 233 against Sri Lanka, losing four wickets for 16 runs despite a courageous effort of 82 not out from Ben Stokes, who was left stranded as England's lower order folded around him.

Key felt the all-rounder deserved better support from his team-mates, with Moeen Ali - who struck a six before attempting the same with the next delivery and holing out to long-off - coming in for particular criticism.

"He of all people had to be the most disappointed with Moeen Ali's shot," said Key. "He'd be thinking 'how hard are you trying to make my life at the moment?'

Moeen Ali's dismissal attracted criticism from Sky Sports' Rob Key

"All he needed was one other person to hang around with him and they'd breeze that, even with the slow start.

"Moeen hits a six and then goes again - and that was poor. It wasn't needed, you have to be smart. I don't mind if he plays a big shot, but don't run down and hit it to long-off, who was there waiting."

Key also cited the failure of England's batsmen to cope with veteran seamer Lasith Malinga, who returned his second best World Cup figures of 4-43 as the hosts were bowled out for 212.

Sri Lanka celebrate their 20-run win over England at Headingley

He added: "With Malinga, the one thing you try and do is stay leg side of it. Don't get trapped in front because no one bowls more stump to stump than him.

"Your guard should change for different bowlers. You don't want to fall across because he is so stump to stump and the chances are he is going to be hitting."

Sky customer? With Sky VIP - your free loyalty programme - you could be right at the heart of the Ashes action with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join the captains on the pitch for the coin toss at Edgbaston. Enter now on the My Sky app.