County Championship: Surrey hold off Warwickshire fightback to earn first win

Gareth Batty has taken 19 wickets in five matches for Surrey in Division One this season

Defending champions Surrey secured their first Specsavers County Championship win of the season by claiming Warwickshire's last seven wickets for 67 runs to seal a 74-run victory at The Oval.

Surrey vs Warks scorecard

Surrey took a grip on the match on the final morning by claiming the wickets inside two hours to win with two sessions to spare, banking 19 points to Warwickshire's four.

Veteran spinner Gareth Batty proved Warwickshire's nemesis with 4-34, but pacemen Sam Curran (2-27) and Morne Morkel (2-57) too chipped in with two wickets apiece during an action-packed session.

Warwickshire, resumed on their overnight score of 142-3, needing another 142 runs to win, but were ultimately bowled out for 215.

In Division Two, Michael Hogan claimed match figures of 7-73 as Glamorgan moved to the top of Division Two with a four-wicket victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

Gloucs vs Glam scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne is top runscorer in Division Two with 851 runs

The 38-year-old Australian seamer added figures of 4-22 to his three first-innings wickets to help bowl out the home side for 161 from an overnight 41-2.

Gloucestershire lost their last five wickets for just 16 runs after lunch, leaving Glamorgan with a target of 188 from 49 overs.

Marnus Labuschagne continued his prolific season with 82 as Glamorgan reached 188-6 with 6.5 overs to spare to overtake Lancashire at the summit by a single point, having played one more game.

At Wantage Road, Hassan Azad's carefully compiled 92 saw Leicestershire build a steady reply to Northamptonshire's first innings total of 299 on the third day.

Northants vs Leics scorecard

Azad batted for over two sessions to help Leicestershire reach 273-7 before bad light curtailed the day 15 overs early.

Following a century in each innings against Gloucestershire in his last match, the 25-year-old left-hander helped his side to within 26 runs with three wickets remaining.

Finally, Durham are in a strong position to claim their second win of the season after Alex Lees' century and Chris Rushworth's three wickets underlined their dominance against Sussex.

Sussex vs Durham scorecard

After Lees made 143 and Gareth Harte 77, Durham declared their second innings on 284-3 and set Sussex 437 to win in a minimum of 126 overs.

Sussex opener Luke Wells and No 3 Harry Finch were both dismissed by Rushworth for ducks with the new ball to leave the hosts 4-2 before they reached 59-3 at the close, needing another 378 to win