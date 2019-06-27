Steve Elworthy tasked with helping to deliver The Hundred

Steve Elworthy, the managing director of the Cricket World Cup, is to rejoin the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Elworthy's job title will be director of special projects but his first named assignment will see him join the delivery team of The Hundred, the new domestic competition starting next summer.

Speaking about the appointment, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said: "I am delighted that Steve will be taking up this new position at the ECB.

"The Hundred is one of the major initiatives outlined within the strategic plan.

"It presents a fantastic opportunity for us to grow the game, not just amongst existing fans, but also to a wider, more diverse audience."

Elworthy, the former South Africa all-rounder, first worked for the ECB in 2008 and acted as tournament director for the 2009 World Twenty20.