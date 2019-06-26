England to make late decision over Jason Roy fitness for India clash

England are hoping to have Jason Roy back to face India on Sunday

England will wait until the last moment to make a decision over Jason Roy's fitness for Sunday's crucial Cricket World Cup encounter with India.

Roy has missed England's last three matches with a hamstring tear, with defeats in the previous two having left the hosts semi-final qualification hopes in the balance.

The 28-year-old was seen batting in the nets and participating in fitness drills as England lost to Australia on Tuesday, but the delicate nature of the injury means there is no certainty over his return.

Jason Roy batted in the nets on Tuesday

An ECB spokesman said: "Jason Roy is making good progress from his hamstring injury. He is being assessed every day. Yesterday he batted in the nets and was also running shuttles on the outfield.

"A decision on whether he'll be fit to resume against India will be made when we train on Friday and Saturday at Edgbaston."

Roy is not England's only injury concern ahead of their encounter with unbeaten India, bowlers Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer are managing niggles, while Ben Stokes was visibly troubled by a calf problem during his innings against Australia.

England are confident Stokes and leg spinner Rashid will be available to face India, but there appears to be doubt over the condition of paceman Archer.

1:03 Ben Stokes insists England will not take a a backward step in their bid to make the semi-finals of their home World Cup. Ben Stokes insists England will not take a a backward step in their bid to make the semi-finals of their home World Cup.

The spokesman said: "Adil Rashid has some soreness to his right shoulder. He will be assessed over the next few days but he is expected to be available for selection on Sunday."

"Jofra Archer has tightness to his left side and will continue to be assessed ahead of the India match.

"Ben Stokes sustained tight calves in yesterday's match. He will be fit for Sunday's match. He felt better after the game."

You can watch every match of the Cricket World Cup on the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel, including New Zealand vs Pakistan from 10am on Wednesday and England vs India from 9.30am on Sunday.