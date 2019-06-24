Jason Roy is out of England's clash with Australia in Cricket World Cup

England's Jason Roy is having a second scan on his torn hamstring and is out of the Australia match on Tuesday.

England face Australia, India and New Zealand as they look to seal a Cricket World Cup semi-final spot on home soil, and the 28 year-old is likely to be back to full fitness in time for their final group game - and could be risked against India on Sunday.

Roy returned to nets training on Monday for the first time since sustaining the injury but Tuesday's clash at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, has come too early for him.

Roy injured his hamstring against West Indies on June 14 and subsequently sat out England's rampant victory against Afghanistan and their surprise defeat to Sri Lanka.

Opener Roy was influential in England's initial World Cup games, hitting 153 in a 106-run victory against Bangladesh and a total of 54 versus South Africa.

Eoin Morgan insisted that the Surrey batsman's absence was not to blame for England slumping to 212 all out against Sri Lanka, citing a lack of partnerships as a reason behind England's 20-run loss in Leeds.

Ahead of the crucial clash with defending champions Australia, Roy's partner Jonny Bairstow has criticised their head coach Justin Langer for urging fans not to boo David Warner and Steve Smith due to the pair's return from serving bans after the ball-tampering scandal.

The wicketkeeper said: "The fans will react however they want, particularly in the Ashes. It is a bit pointless pleading with them not to boo Smith or Warner.

"There is a fine line as well. There was a time not that long ago when the then-Australia coach, Darren Lehmann, was telling the Australian crowd to 'send Stuart Broad home crying'.

Jonny Bairstow takes the catch to dismiss Rahmat Shah as Afghanistan fell short against England

"I am sure it was not meant maliciously, but for Australians then to say 'do not boo these guys' is interesting. It has to work both ways.

"I'm not saying it is right or wrong. But to have the mentality 'we can do it to you, but you cannot do it to us' is a bit strange."