England still in good position at Cricket World Cup, says coach Trevor Bayliss

Coach Trevor Bayliss is confident England will still reach the last four of the Cricket World Cup despite a tricky run of fixtures to close the group stage.

England suffered their second defeat of the tournament after Friday's spectacular collapse against unfancied Sri Lanka at Headingley, and still have Australia and undefeated pair India and New Zealand left to play in the group phase.

Bayliss is expecting a positive reaction from England, whose other defeat in the competition came against Pakistan.

"We're still in a good spot and we're playing three teams that we have beaten recently," Bayliss told Sky Sports News.

"We've come into this competition knowing we can beat everybody in this competition, so nothing has really changed.

"What has happened over the last three or four years is we have been able to bounce back pretty well when we have put in a performance we are not happy with."

England's next match is a mouthwatering clash with Australia at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

David Warner is the leading run scorer in the tournament, while Mitchell Starc is the joint-highest wicket taker in the tournament, alongside England's Jofra Archer with 15 wickets.

"They're playing some decent cricket. Their best players are playing well," Bayliss said.

"(Mitchell) Starc and (Pat) Cummins with the bowling are doing well, and (David) Warner, (Steve) Smith and (Aaron) Finch at the top of the order are all playing well.

"It's just like any other team - if your best players are playing well you're going to win a few games."

