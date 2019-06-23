Jofra Archer says England's final three World Cup group stage matches can aid team in knockouts

0:43 Jofra Archer says England's batsmen will not look to change how they play despite falling to a 20-run loss against Sri Lanka Jofra Archer says England's batsmen will not look to change how they play despite falling to a 20-run loss against Sri Lanka

Jofra Archer believes England's difficult end to their World Cup group stage campaign will aid the team in the knockout stages of the tournament.

The hosts will face Australia at Lord's on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports from 9.30am, followed by a clash with India at Edgbaston before ending their group campaign against New Zealand in Durham.

Despite the daunting task of facing the three teams currently in the top four, Archer feels if England can overcome their opponents it would leave them full of confidence regardless of who they face in the semi-finals.

England vs Australia Live on

"I think there's a chance to really see where our game is as well," he told Sky Sports. "They are probably the three hardest games for us. I think it will do us well if we do get through, then we should be okay for pretty much anything.

"The pressure has been on since the very first game. It's a World Cup, there's no easy games in this tournament."

England fell to a shock 20-run loss against Sri Lanka at Headingley during a low-scoring match in their previous group game but Archer added that the batsmen would not be changing the attacking manner in which they bat.

"I think the guys were surprised more than anything (by the defeat to Sri Lanka)" he explained. "Anything can happen on the day and Sri Lanka bowled really well.

"We will keep playing the cricket we've been playing for the last couple of years, there's no need to try and change anything after one loss."

Steve Smith has a high score of 73 in the World Cup so far

Meanwhile, Archer has insisted he will not go easy against Steve Smith despite becoming friends with the Australian batsman over the winter.

The pair were team-mates for Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, alongside Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, and Archer feels having watched Smith in the nets and play has given him an edge.

"A lot of the guys (at the Rajasthan Royals) probably don't want to face me or (fellow quick) Oshane Thomas in the nets," he said. "They like the side-arm and the throw downs.

"But when you play with them you pick up on things you won't normally notice when you're just playing against them. Hopefully me and Ben can get together. We probably know what to do when he's in.

"Yes (we are friends), and I'd like to think he (Steve Smith) considers me the same way as well. He's a really good guy. But cricket is cricket and I guess it's time to be friends after. Until the game is over, there will be nothing friendly about it."

Watch England take on Australia in the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.30 on Tuesday, July 25.