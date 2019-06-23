India captain Virat Kohli fined for excessive appealing against Afghanistan

India's Virat Kohli talks to umpire Richard Illingworth after an unsuccessful review decision against Afghanistan

India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for excessive appealing in the narrow World Cup victory over Afghanistan at Southampton.

The two-time champions survived a scare against Afghanistan, who eventually fell 11 runs short of a major upset after restricting India to 224-8 in the low-scoring contest.

India were desperate for a breakthrough when Jasprit Bumrah struck Rahmat Shah on the pad and Kohli looked unhappy after the leg-before appeal was turned down.

10:47 Watch the pick of the action after Mohammed Shami's hat-trick spared India's blushes as they sealed a nervy 11-run win over Afghanistan in the World Cup Watch the pick of the action after Mohammed Shami's hat-trick spared India's blushes as they sealed a nervy 11-run win over Afghanistan in the World Cup

The India captain was deemed to have breached Level 1 Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match".

"Saturday's incident occurred in the 29th over of the Afghanistan innings, when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision," the governing body said in a statement.

On-field umpires Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth official Michael Gough levelled the charges against the 30-year-old.

0:33 Virat Kohli insists his team can beat any side in the world and will play in the same professional manner as they have done so far in the World Cup Virat Kohli insists his team can beat any side in the world and will play in the same professional manner as they have done so far in the World Cup

However, there is no need for a formal hearing as Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In this case, one demerit point has been added to Kohli's disciplinary record, for whom it is the second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli previously received one demerit point during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on January 15, 2018.

Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period converts into suspension points, with two suspension points equating to a ban from one Test or two short-format internationals, whichever comes earlier.

