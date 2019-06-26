Ben Stokes says England will 'not take backward step' in World Cup semi-final bid

Ben Stokes insists England will "not take a a backward step" in their bid to make the semi-finals of their home World Cup.

England may need to win both of their remaining group games, against India on Sunday and against New Zealand next Wednesday, to make the top four, after successive losses to Sri Lanka and Australia.

Eoin Morgan's men have now suffered three defeats in seven matches, having also gone down to Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

"This is our World Cup," Stokes said, who top-scored against Sri Lanka and Australia with 82 not out and 89 respectively.

"We've had great support over the last four years and we know how much a World Cup means to fans. We know that as players as well.

"We're not going to take a backward step. This is our World Cup."

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will all be hopeful of leapfrogging England, who sit fourth in the standings with eight points following their 64-run loss to Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

Fifth-placed Bangladesh trail England by one point having also played seven games, with Sri Lanka in sixth with six points from as many matches and Pakistan one spot further back with five points from six fixtures.

Stokes top-scored for England against Australia with 89

"Back to back losses can sometimes make you think differently as a team, but we're not going to go back on our method of playing," Stokes added, England's second highest run-scorer at the World Cup, behind Joe Root.

"We're a very, very confident team, these last two games aren't going to change that."

Stokes received treatment on both of his legs while hitting his 18th ODI half-century but has assuaged concerns over his fitness ahead of Sunday's crunch clash with India at Edgbaston.

"It wasn't cramp, it was just tight calves," the all-rounder added. "I suffer with it every now and then, especially on muggy days like this.

"There's nothing to worry about."

