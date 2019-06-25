Rob Key rates England's players after World Cup defeat to Australia

Ben Stokes top-scored for England in defeat for the second game running

England's World Cup semi-final hopes suffered another blow as they lost to Australia by 64 runs at Lord's.

We asked Sky Sports Cricket expert Rob Key to grade the England players after their third defeat of the tournament - check out the numbers below and then let us know if you agree by tweeting @SkyCricket...

James Vince - 3/10

Out for a second-ball duck to a fine in-swinging yorker from Jason Behrendorff. He hasn't really taken his opportunity in the World Cup since coming in for Jason Roy and will drop out when Roy is fit again.

Jonny Bairstow - 5/10

Batted nicely for a while as he attempted to rebuild with Ben Stokes after those three early wickets, so will be disappointed at his dismissal getting caught on the boundary off the excellent Behrendorff.

Joe Root - 4/10

A quiet day for Joe, which we haven't said a lot in this tournament. He hit two fours but then, like Vince, got a good ball from Starc as Australia pitched the ball up to good effect.

Eoin Morgan - 4/10

Low score, yes, but I thought he captained fine. I think it was the right decision to bowl at the toss - Australia won the game because they bowled better across the course of the innings.

Ben Stokes - 8/10

I thought he bowled an important spell, dismissing Usman Khawaja and keeping things tight. He then batted beautifully for the second game running before getting one of the best balls of the tournament from Starc.

Stokes helped restrict Australia with the ball

Jos Buttler - 4/10

Will be disappointed he wasn't able to kick on after reaching 25 as England were right in the game while he and Stokes were putting on 71 for the fifth wicket. Decent catch from Khawaja to dismiss him on the boundary.

Moeen Ali - 5/10

The pitch was a good one for seam bowlers so his figures were not too bad. I am not too worried about his innings as he batted at No 8 - he is principally in the side for his bowling at the moment.

Chris Woakes - 7/10

Chris Woakes was unlucky not to bag early wickets, says Rob

England's bowlers may have been a bit short at times but I thought he was unlucky not to strike up front and deservedly got the wickets of Steve Smith and Cummins as his team fought back with the ball.

Adil Rashid - 6/10

Economical with the ball on a pitch better for the seamers than the spinners and is getting more and more confident every game. A decent cameo with the bat as well, including that six off Nathan Lyon.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood - 6/10

England's pace duo were not as destructive as we have seen at other stages in the tournament but they played their part in a good comeback with the ball to limit Australia's middle order.

