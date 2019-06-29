Fans scuffle as Pakistan narrowly beat Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

0:14 Cricket fans clashed at Headingley ahead of Pakistan's narrow World Cup victory over Afghanistan Cricket fans clashed at Headingley ahead of Pakistan's narrow World Cup victory over Afghanistan

Cricket fans clashed ahead of Pakistan's narrow World Cup group-stage win over Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

Pakistan secured a nervy three-wicket win over their rivals to leapfrog England into the fourth and last semi-final spot.

However, the victory was marred by crowd trouble with two people evicted from the stadium after trouble broke out in the stands, while police were also forced to separate fans outside the ground ahead of the match.

Video footage circulating on social media showed fans trying to break down a security gate, while another showed a fight involving a number of people.

A plane was also seen flying over Headingley showing political messages during the Pakistan-Afghanistan game

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it is aware of "some scuffles" outside the game at Leeds and is working with police and security.

"We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents," the ICC said.

"We do not condone it and we will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans."

An unauthorised plane was also seen flying over the stadium showing political messages highlighting the uneasy relationship between the two countries.