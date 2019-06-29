Fans scuffle at Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup game

A plane has also been seen flying over Headingly showing political messages during Pakistan's World Cup match with Afghanistan

Cricket fans clashed ahead of Pakistan's World Cup group-stage match against Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday.

At least two people were evicted from the stadium after trouble broke out in the stands during play while police were also forced to separate fans outside ahead of the match.

Video footage circulating on social media appears to show fans trying to break down a security gate, while another shows a fight involving a number of people.

An unauthorised plane has also been seen flying over the stadium showing political messages highlighting the uneasy relationship between the two countries.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it is aware of "some scuffles" outside the game at Leeds and is working with police and security.

"We do not condone it and we will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour," the ICC said.

Pakistan are still in contention for the World Cup semi-finals and can move above England in the standings with a victory over Afghanistan, who lost their first seven games at the 10-team tournament.