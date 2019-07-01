Andrew Strauss
Cricket Expert & Columnist
Andrew Strauss rates England's players after their World Cup win over India
Last Updated: 30/06/19 11:50pm
England returned to form and claimed a vital win over India to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals in their own hands on Sunday.
We asked Sky Sports Cricket expert Andrew Strauss to grade the England players after their crucial victory at Edgbaston - check out the numbers below and then let us know if you agree by tweeting @SkyCricket.
Jason Roy - 9/10
66 from 57 balls - 7x fours, 2x sixes
He showed no ill effects from his injury and set the tone brilliantly at the top of the order. It was good to see him back.
Jonny Bairstow - 10/10
111 from 109 balls - 10x fours, 6x sixes
He was under pressure after his comments during the week and he responded in the perfect fashion with an excellent century.
Joe Root - 7/10
44 from 54 balls - 2x fours
He did a good job in setting up the final 10 overs, very much a support act on this occasion.
Eoin Morgan - 5/10
1 from 9 balls
He will be disappointed to have been bounced out for the second game in a row but he was calm under pressure in the field.
Ben Stokes - 9/10
79 from 54 balls - 6x fours, 3x sixes
0-34 from four overs
Fantastic innings at the back end to give England a substantial total. A third half-century in as many games, he's in great form with the bat at the moment.
Jos Buttler - 5/10
20 from 8 balls - 1 four, 2x sixes
He came in too late in the piece to have a dramatic impact with the bat, just a brief cameo. He was tidy with the gloves.
Chris Woakes - 9/10
2-58 from 10 overs
7 from 5 balls - 1 four
He was fantastic with the new ball and put India under pressure right from the off. He took a brilliant catch in the deep as well!
Liam Plunkett - 9/10
3-55 from 10 overs
1no from 4 balls
Showed all his experience in the middle overs, changed up his pace well and took the key wicket of Virat Kohli. An inspired selection choice.
Jofra Archer - 7/10
0-45 from 10 overs
Wicketless but he set the tone well with Woakes at the start of the India innings and was very smart with his variations at the end.
Adil Rashid - 5/10
0-40 from six overs
Got a bit quick and didn't give the ball his usual loop, India played him well.
Mark Wood - 6/10
0-73 from 10 overs
Not a pitch that suited his skiddy style of bowling but he ran in hard and bowled with good pace.
