County Championship: Nick Browne hits ton as Essex dominate Notts

Nick Browne's hundred put Essex in a very strong position against Notts

Nick Browne's century guided Essex into a position of dominance against Nottinghamshire as the 2017 champions continued to underline their title credentials.

The opener finished unbeaten on 163 with his side on 345-3, giving them an advantage of 132 at the halfway stage of the contest against Division One's bottom side.

Browne has batted for seven and a half hours, sharing century stands with both Dan Lawrence and Ravi Bopara as Notts struggled to make inroads into the batting lineup.

Essex have won four of their last five matches, drawing the other, and have charged up the table to close the gap on leaders Somerset to just 13 points before this round of matches.

Overton claimed 5-66 to leave Hampshire on 329-8 at the close, trailing by 79 runs.

Jamie Overton took a five-for to give Somerset the edge over Hampshire

Earlier, Northeast hit a fine 101 off 175 balls, with 13 fours and a six, sharing stands of 101 with Ajinkya Rahane and 82 with Rilee Rossouw.

Stoneman's 100 off 167 balls - he was out two balls after reaching his milestone during the afternoon - was the feature innings as the champions, replying to 327, closed on 362 all out.

After seeing the hosts post a huge 585-7 declared - courtesy of a Championship-best 166 from Daniel Bell-Drummond and Sean Dickson's season's-best 161 - the visitors countered with an unbroken opening stand worth 142 in the 47 overs through to stumps.

Daniel Bell-Drummond made 166 for Kent as the runs flowed in the clash with Warwickshire

Glamorgan extended their total to 449 before reducing their visitors to 191-5 - a lead of 258 with two days remaining.

The visitors closed on 199-5, still trailing Lancashire's first-innings score by 138 runs, thanks to a two-wicket burst from James Anderson which brought up the England paceman's 950th first-class wicket.

Having resumed on 275-5, Lancashire went on to post a first-innings total of 337 as captain Dane Vilas made 72.

James Anderson took two wickets including that of Cameron Bancroft

In reply, Australian opener Cameron Bancroft made 77 before he was bowled by Anderson and Durham slipped from 136-1 to 197-5.

Bottom of the second division going into the fixture, Northamptonshire ended day two at Hove with an overall lead of 379 on 212-4 in their second innings after Sussex had earlier been dismissed for 106.

Ben Sanderson finished with 6-37 before Northants chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Leus Du Plooy scored 118 and Anuj Dal 92 as the home side took their first innings to 557-6 before declaring.

The visitors slipped to 65-2 before Nick Gubbins and skipper Dawid Malan added 67 in 22 overs but Luis Reece removed Gubbins to leave Middlesex on 135-3, 422 runs behind.