Warwickshire batsman Dom Sibley set for England Lions debut

Ashes hopeful Dom Sibley is poised for his England Lions debut

Warwickshire opener Dom Sibley is set to make his England Lions debut against Australia A later this month after being named in the squad for the four-day fixture at Canterbury.

Sibley's 244 at the ground against Kent earlier this week took his tally to 922 Specsavers County Championship runs this season, placing him at the top of the Division One charts.

Those figures have seen him touted for an Ashes berth later this summer and he will get the opportunity to press his claims as one of four new faces in the Lions squad.

Kent opener Zak Crawley, Gloucestershire batsman James Bracey and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson are the others who are in line to make their Lions bows in a game that starts on July 14.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson could also face Australia A

Lions head coach Andy Flower said: "We're really looking forward to a great challenge against a very experienced Australia A side, some of whom will be looking to stake a claim for Ashes selection.

"We've got a very good squad of players travelling with us to Canterbury; one that's more than capable of delivering a positive result.

"Lions selection is always tricky. We've got an eye on the England team's short-term needs ahead of a busy winter schedule, but we're looking at some medium- and long-term prospects as well.

"While some players will be playing at this level for the first time, there is plenty of experience in our squad too.

"This will be a great learning opportunity for all these players and a chance to test themselves against a strong opposition."

Lions squad to take on Australia A: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Sam Northeast (Hampshire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)