Somerset spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach put Division One leaders on top

Dom Bess rallied Somerset from a poor start against Notts

Somerset spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach bowled Division One leaders Somerset into a strong position on day two of their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

SOMERSET vs NOTTS SCORECARD

The two England bowlers shared eight wickets as Notts collapsed from 201-2 to 241-9, with Chris Nash (50no) unable to continue after being struck on the head by a Jamie Overton bouncer.

Bess finished with 5-59 and Leach 3-79, their combined efforts giving Somerset a first-innings lead of 85 before they made 7-1 in their second innings to extend their advantage to 92.

Essex look well placed for their sixth win in seven matches as they lead by 82 runs against Yorkshire, who have seven second-innings wickets remaining. ESSEX vs YORKS SCORECARD

Ryan ten Doeschate gave an inspirational captain's performance with the bat as his unbeaten 70 lifted Essex's first-innings total to 328 all out for a lead of 120 at Chelmsford.

Peter Siddle then removed Will Fraine and Gary Ballance in the space of 10 balls at the start of Yorkshire's second innings and Simon Harmer snared Tom Kohler-Cadmore to leave the visitors on 38-3 at the close.

Simon Harmer continues to rack up the wickets for Essex

Kyle Abbott's whirlwind three for 18 in five overs put Hampshire on course to beat Warwickshire, who had been set 404 to win at the Ageas Bowl. HANTS vs WARWICKS SCORECARD

The South African accounted for openers Dominic Sibley and Will Rhodes, along with nightwatchman Olly Stone in a breathless stint - which left Warwickshire on 31-3 at the close after Hampshire had declared their second innings on

171-8.

Kent's Joe Denly made a battling 88 against Surrey at The Oval to give his side a lead of 14 with six first-innings wickets remaining. SURREY vs KENT SCORECARD

Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond (64) gave Kent the edge with a third-wicket partnership of 110 in 34 overs, while Heino Kuhn made an aggressive 50 not out as Kent reached 285-4 at the close.

In Division Two, Lancashire's Alex Davies made his first century of the season to provide some much-needed resistance for his side at Wantage Road. NORTHANTS vs LANCS SCORECARD

Davies' 124 not out glued together the visitors' reply to Northamptonshire's 442 as they closed day two on 211-4, 231 runs adrift with six wickets remaining.

It was a vital innings with Lancashire forced to battle back after conceding their highest total of the summer and then slipping to 2-2 in the fifth over of their reply.

Derbyshire's Tom Lace was left unbeaten on 101 as his side moved into a commanding 267-run lead with four second-innings wickets left against Worcestershire at Kidderminster. WORCS vs DERBYSHIRE SCORECARD

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach took 3-33 against Derbyshire

Lace, on loan for the season from Middlesex, reached three figures in the final over of the day with a cover drive for four off Daryl Mitchell as Derbyshire closed on 272-6, having resumed the second day on 19 for none.

Toby Roland-Jones claimed career-best bowling figures of seven for 52 on day two of Middlesex's game against Gloucestershire at Merchant Taylors' School.

Roland-Jones bowled Middlesex back into the match after they had been reduced to 172 all out in their first innings by restricting Gloucestershire to 201 all out in reply. MIDDX vs GLOUCS SCORECARD

But Gloucestershire's Ryan Higgins, who had made 61 not out with the bat, took 3-16 to leave the hosts on 96-3 in their second innings, a lead of just 67.

Cameron Bancroft (109) struck his second Championship century of the season to lift his side into a 96-run lead with nine second-innings wickets remaining against Leicestershire at the Fischer County Ground. LEICS vs DURHAM SCORECARD

Skipper Bancroft shared an opening partnership of 187 with Alex Lees (70no) after Durham had bowled Leicestershire out for 212, conceding a first-innings deficit of 95.