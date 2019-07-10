England vs Australia: Shane Warne, Andrew Strauss and Rob Key preview the World Cup semi-final

England are preparing to play their first World Cup semi-final in 27 years - and it's against the old enemy, Australia.

To preview Thursday's mouthwatering game at Edgbaston, Rob Key was joined by Shane Warne and Andrew Strauss during the first semi-final between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford.

The trio start by discussing England's run to the last four with Strauss saying the defeat to Sri Lanka was a blip but it is the loss to Australia that followed that will have most disappointed Eoin Morgan's side.

Having found form against India and New Zealand though, Strauss thinks England will be confident of beating the Aussies and then going on to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, Warne argued the group stage results and previous meeting between the sides in the tournament is now irrelevant. The former Australia leg-spinner believes there is nothing to choose between the teams but thinks Aaron Finch's side have shown an ability to "find a way to win" and that Australian teams rise to the occasion at World Cups.

Also on the agenda:

England's excellent Edgbaston record

Australia's injury concerns

Are England happier playing Australia than India?

