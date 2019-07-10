Australia's Aaron Finch plays down Glenn Maxwell absence ahead of World Cup semi-final against England

Australia's Glenn Maxwell is averaging 22.14 with the bat and has yet to take a wicket in 49 overs in this World Cup

Australia skipper Aaron Finch has played down Glenn Maxwell's absence from training ahead of Thursday's World Cup semi-final against England.

The all-rounder has failed to fire with the bat so far in the tournament, scoring just 155 runs in nine innings in the tournament, and there have been suggestions that he could be dropped.

Matthew Wade has just been approved to replace the injured Usman Khawaja in the squad and could be thrown straight into the XI, while coach Justin Langer has already confirmed that Peter Handscomb will start the match at Edgbaston.

Live ICC Cricket World Cup Live on

Maxwell was not at training on Thursday but Finch played down the importance of his non-attendance.

"It's a purely optional training session. You're reading a bit too much into it," he said.

"Maxi is someone who 50 per cent of the time comes down to optional sessions. Most of the bowlers aren't here, Davey (Warner) isn't here. We'll name our side tomorrow at the toss, as usual."

11:28 Watch highlights as South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a thrilling final World Cup group game at Old Trafford Watch highlights as South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in a thrilling final World Cup group game at Old Trafford

Maxwell's top score in the tournament remains his unbeaten 46 against Sri Lanka at The Oval and he contributed only 12 as Australia lost to South Africa on Saturday.

But Finch remains unfazed by the 30-year-old's form.

"There's runs around the corner," the captain said. "He'd like to have scored more but he's hitting the ball nicely. We know how destructive he can be when he's in.

"His contributions in the field are up there with most runs saved and he got a great run out at Taunton against Pakistan. And the overs he's bowled have been really, really key overs for us too. What he brings to the game is a still very exciting package."

Watch England take on Australia in the second semi-final from 9.30am on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Catch the CWC Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final with a NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass - one-off payment just £12.99.