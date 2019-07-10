Virat Kohli says '45 minutes of bad cricket' cost India in World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand

Virat Kohli says it 'breaks your heart' to exit the World Cup after one bad passage of play

India captain Virat Kohli says "45 minutes of bad cricket" cost his side a place in the World Cup final following their defeat to New Zealand.

The Black Caps came out on top in a thrilling semi-final at Old Trafford as they defended 239 to make it to Sunday's showpiece at Lord's.

India looked strong favourites at the halfway but slipped to 5-3 and then 24-4 early in the chase and, despite the best efforts of Ravindra Jadeja, were not able to fully recover.

"We played outstanding cricket throughout this tournament and to just go out on the basis of 45 minutes of bad cricket is saddening and it breaks your heart," Kohli said.

Trent Boult dismissed Kohli as New Zealand started superbly with the ball

Kohli was one of the first three wickets to fall, trapped lbw by Trent Boult for one, and now has a record of just 11 runs in three innings in World Cup semi-finals.

"It's very disappointing, not turning up when the team wanted me," he added. "Obviously, it feels bad. Everyone gets disappointed when they get out.

"You have worked so hard throughout the tournament to build momentum. You finish No 1 in the table and then a spell of bad cricket and then you are out of the tournament completely.

"But you have to accept it. It's happened to us before and we have all come out better cricketers because of these setbacks, especially at a stage like a World Cup.

"We thought we had restricted New Zealand to a total which was quite chaseable on any surface, but the way they came out and they bowled in that first half an hour really was the difference in the game.

"We felt that we had the momentum and the right mindset but the credit has to go to the New Zealand bowlers, because with the new ball I thought they were outstanding.

"It made life very difficult for the batsmen."

