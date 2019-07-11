PODCAST: Jason Roy fires and gets fiery as England make World Cup final

Jason Roy fired and then got fiery as England ignited against Australia and sealed a meeting with New Zealand in Sunday's World Cup final at Lord's.

Roy cracked 85 from 65 balls to break the back of England's pursuit of a modest 224 in Birmingham - but then lost his cool when he was unfortunate to be given out caught behind off Pat Cummins.

2:46 Alec Stewart says Jason Roy 'puts fear into the opposition' with his attacking batting style Alec Stewart says Jason Roy 'puts fear into the opposition' with his attacking batting style

The opener did not touch the ball with his bat but with Jonny Bairstow having burned his team's review earlier in the innings, Roy had to trudge off - but only did so after voicing his displeasure!

Charles Colvile, Bob Willis and Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart convened on the World Cup Cricket Debate to dissect Roy's innings and examine his outburst, which saw him fined 30 per cent of his match fee but, crucially, avoid a ban from Sunday's final.

Download the Cricket Debate here for that, as well as the boys looking at how England would cope if Bairstow, who appeared to sustain an injury while running in the chase, missed the meeting with New Zealand, plus who would replace the Yorkshireman as Roy's partner.

0:34 Watch the moment England beat Australia to reach their first World Cup final since 1992 Watch the moment England beat Australia to reach their first World Cup final since 1992

Also on the agenda…

How England have no missing links and how everyone is contributing

How Eoin Morgan's men exposed the 'soft underbelly' in Australia's middle order

How Steve Smith showed his class while scoring 85 for Australia as wickets tumbled around him

Excellent outings with the ball from Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid

Whether Roy can play in one-day mode if he figures in the Ashes this summer

Why England must calm down when they use DRS while batting

If England's group-stage win over New Zealand will have any bearing in the final

And, finally, whether England will break their World Cup duck on Sunday

