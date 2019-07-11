Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and more react as England make Cricket World Cup final at Lord's
Jason Roy's form has KP looking ahead to the Ashes...
Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and Brett Lee took to social media as England thrashed Australia to reach the World Cup final at Lord's...
England defeated the defending champions by eight wickets with Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer razing Australia's top order before Jason Roy's buccaneering 85 saw the hosts to their target with 107 balls to spare...
Read the reaction below and then watch England take on New Zealand in the World Cup final live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) and Channel 4 from 9am on Sunday...
You’re watching England’s Ashes opening batter - @JasonRoy20!— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2019
England annihilated Australia.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2019
Out-bowled them.
Out-batted them.
Out-fielded them.
Only thing the Aussies did better than us was win the toss.
Congrats @Eoin16 & his brilliant team. A stunning performance. #ENGvAUS 🏏👊💪👍 pic.twitter.com/tlMD41ekTx
Hi mate @BrettLee_58 - my ribs say hello. #Payback pic.twitter.com/K2M41287LH— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2019
Great all-round performance from team England! Brilliant aggressive batting to back the bowling effort. We will have a new #CWC19 winner and it should be a memorable final. Tough luck Australia #ENGvAUS— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 11, 2019
