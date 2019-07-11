Cricket News

Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and more react as England make Cricket World Cup final at Lord's

Jason Roy's form has KP looking ahead to the Ashes...

Last Updated: 11/07/19 7:44pm
0:34
Watch the moment England beat Australia to reach their first World Cup final since 1992.
Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and Brett Lee took to social media as England thrashed Australia to reach the World Cup final at Lord's...

England defeated the defending champions by eight wickets with Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer razing Australia's top order before Jason Roy's buccaneering 85 saw the hosts to their target with 107 balls to spare...

Read the reaction below and then watch England take on New Zealand in the World Cup final live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) and Channel 4 from 9am on Sunday...

