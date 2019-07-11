Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and more react as England make Cricket World Cup final at Lord's

Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen and Brett Lee took to social media as England thrashed Australia to reach the World Cup final at Lord's...

England defeated the defending champions by eight wickets with Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer razing Australia's top order before Jason Roy's buccaneering 85 saw the hosts to their target with 107 balls to spare...

Beautiful #WeAreEngland

Just Beautiful 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2019

🇦🇺 👋🏻 — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) July 11, 2019

You’re watching England’s Ashes opening batter - @JasonRoy20! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 11, 2019

England annihilated Australia.

Out-bowled them.

Out-batted them.

Out-fielded them.

Only thing the Aussies did better than us was win the toss.

Congrats ⁦@Eoin16⁩ & his brilliant team. A stunning performance. #ENGvAUS 🏏👊💪👍 pic.twitter.com/tlMD41ekTx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2019

England too good today — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) July 11, 2019

Lovely. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) July 11, 2019

Great all-round performance from team England! Brilliant aggressive batting to back the bowling effort. We will have a new #CWC19 winner and it should be a memorable final. Tough luck Australia #ENGvAUS — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 11, 2019

