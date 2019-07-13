PODCAST: Athers meets World Cup winners Sir Geoff Hurst and Will Greenwood

5:47 What is it like to win a World Cup? Mike Atherton catches up with Sir Geoff Hurst and Will Greenwood ahead of the England cricket team's massive day at Lord's What is it like to win a World Cup? Mike Atherton catches up with Sir Geoff Hurst and Will Greenwood ahead of the England cricket team's massive day at Lord's

What does it take to win a World Cup?

Ahead of England's Cricket World Cup final meeting with New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday, Sky Sports' Michael Atherton caught up with two home-grown sporting icons who know exactly what it takes.

Click on the video above to watch Athers chat to 1966 World Cup winning legend Sir Geoff Hurst and 2003 Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood, while you can listen to the full interview by as a podcast.

Reflecting on his World Cup win, Sir Geoff said: "The nerves are always there, but you try to prepare as you did at club level.

Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick as England lifted the World Cup on home soil in 1966

"You're not aware as a player at the time of the magnitude of the occasion. It's only 50-odd years later with people still coming up to you and talking about it.

"I was just happy to be there, I was lucky to replace Jimmy Greaves. I never felt any pressure. I never ever dreamt I would play for England, so I was just happy to be part of it."

Will has a different recollection of his feelings in the build-up to England's Rugby World Cup win in Australia.

Will Greenwood celebrates as England beat Australia to win the 2003 Rugby World Cup

"Utter terror," he added. "It took me 10 years to admit to anyone that on the Wednesday or the Thursday before the final, I genuinely contemplated pulling my calf. I didn't want to be the skinny bloke that let the lads down."

Listen to the podcast for more from Sir Geoff and Will on the following...

- Dealing with the nerves surrounding a World Cup final

- Coping with the pressure and expectation of being hosts and tournament favourites

- Do you treat it like any other game? Or like the biggest of your career?

- Importance of having the right characters in the squad and a good team spirit

- The example set by coaches Sir Alf Ramsey, Sir Clive Woodward and captains Bobby Moore and Martin Johnson

- The role luck has to play

- Words of advice for England's cricketers

