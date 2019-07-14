Stuart Broad, Sir Vivian Richards and more react to England's stunning World Cup win

England are the World Cup champions after beating New Zealand in a Lord's thriller

In one of the most remarkable cricket matches in living memory, England beat New Zealand on boundary countback to win the the ICC Cricket World Cup.

While many people's jaws were on the floor, some were able to take to Twitter to react to an epic encounter that ended with England claiming their first World Cup title.

Here is what they said...

That’s the best white ball game of all time!

ENGLAND ARE WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆🏆🏆😁😁😁#CWC19Final — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 14, 2019

What an amazing match of Cricket. Nail biting stuff at an iconic venue...



This game will go down as one of the best matches in history. Congratulations to @englandcricket on your maiden @cricketworldcup title. Never be down @BLACKCAPS, you fought like champions. #CWC19Final — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 14, 2019

BREAKING: Ben Stokes appointed Prime Minister with immediate effect. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) July 14, 2019

Neither Team deserved to lose that .. What a day for Cricket .. that is how it inspire a new generation of cricketers .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 14, 2019

Congratulations to England on winning the Cricket World Cup. New Zealand were outstanding and never gave up, that deflection over-throw of Stokes being a huge turning point, tragic for @BLACKCAPS , so near yet so far but they must be very proud. #CWCFinal19 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 14, 2019

Amazing finish to the World Cup! Massive congrats to England... Get in there! 🙌🏻🏆🏏 #worldchamps#whatafinal https://t.co/WWCxhEn8He — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 14, 2019

Wow!! What a game! What a team!! ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/C87XyMpA7H — James Anderson (@jimmy9) July 14, 2019

