Ben Stokes says England's World Cup final over New Zealand will never be bettered

Ben Stokes said "you live for moments like this" after he starred in England's thrilling win over New Zealand in the World Cup final - a game he believes will never be topped in cricket.

Stokes' unbeaten 84 helped England tie New Zealand's total of 241-8 before he and Jos Buttler racked up 15 runs in the Super Over and Eoin Morgan's men won the title on boundary countback after the Black Caps also struck 15 runs.

England were dismal in the previous World Cup as they exited in the group stage but are now toasting their maiden global 50-over title.

"All that hard work over those four years got this team to where we are today - this is what we aspire to be and we managed to come here and do it," said Stokes.

"It's almost written in the stars when stuff like that happens. Moments like that are what you live for as a professional cricketer.

"I don't think there will be a better game in cricket history.

"We are champions of the world and it is an amazing feeling. I'm pretty done, to be honest!"

Stokes earned a fortunate six runs in the final over of their regulation 50 as, after he had already run two, Martin Guptill's shy from the deep deflected off his bat and flew to the boundary.

Jofra Archer bowled the Super Over for England and was smashed for six by Jimmy Neesham second ball, but kept his cool thereafter as the Kiwis could only tie, a result that meant they were beaten having hit only 17 boundaries to England's 26 in the match.

"Playing against New Zealand is always a great thing to be a part of - they are a seriously good team and good lads.

"In that last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four it wasn't exactly what you asked for. I said to [New Zealand captain Kane Williamson] I will be apologising for that for the rest of my life!"

Stokes also joked about the Super Over, saying he was never in the running to bowl for England after he was struck for four successive sixes by West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite in the 2016 World T20 final.

"I definitely wasn't going to bowl after last time - but there was no chance I wasn't going to be there at the end [with the bat]," he added.

"The new kid, Jofra Archer - I backed him all the way even when he got hit for six. The talent that guy has got is incredible and he has shown on the world stage what a player he is."

Joe Root said it was "written in the stars" that Stokes would make a decisive impact for England in a game of such magnitude, after the World T20 final three years ago, plus the incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

"It was almost written in the stars for Ben," added Root. "He has been through such a tough time, I am so proud of him, so happy for him and his family. I couldn't be more pleased for him.

"It's unbelievable - it's hard to sum it up. What a day!" Root added of the game.

"Everyone has done everything that has been asked of them in this tournament. We have come through some difficult periods in the group stage and performed under pressure.

"To see the way the guys went about it at the end when the pressure on [was great]."