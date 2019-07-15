Surrey wrap up emphatic County Championship victory over Notts

Amar Virdi had match figures of 14-139 for Surrey on a dry track at Trent Bridge

Surrey wrapped up just their second win of the season in the Specsavers County Championship Division One with Amar Virdi spinning them to a 167-run victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

After resuming on the third day on 184-7, the defending champions declared on 224-9 with Jordan Clark taking his score to 54 and Gareth Batty making 29.

That set bottom-of-the-table Notts, who were bowled out for only 116 in their first innings, a target of 349, but it proved well beyond them as they were dismissed for 181 the second time around.

Virdi took 6-78 to add to his 8-61 in the first innings as the home batsmen struggled against his loopy, well-flighted off-spin, while Batty claimed 3-62.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who finished with match figures of 12-144 himself, top-scored for Notts with an unbeaten 66, while Stuart Broad, who did not bowl a single delivery in Surrey's second innings despite being fit to do so, made a late 30.

Surrey picked up 20 points to move 57 points clear of their opponents, who remain marooned at the bottom.

SCORECARD | TABLE

Division Two leaders Lancashire secured their fifth win of the season as they beat Sussex by an innings and 51 runs on the third day at Old Trafford.

After being forced to follow on, the visitors resumed on 15-0 in their second innings but slumped to 117-5 before a defiant sixth-wicket stand of 128 between Delray Rawlins (100) and David Wiese (77).

However, Matt Parkinson (4-142) dismissed them both before combining with Richard Gleeson (3-62) and Graham Onions (3-18) to polish off the tail and dismiss Sussex for 316. SCORECARD | TABLE