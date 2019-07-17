Jack Taylor keeps Gloucestershire on course to beat Leicestershire

Gloucestershire's Jack Taylor fell one short of a century against Leicestershire

Gloucestershire's Jack Taylor narrowly missed out on his first County Championship century of the season as his side pressed for victory against Leicestershire.

Taylor was dismissed for 99 after adding 157 for the seventh wicket with Benny Howell (76) as the home side racked up 504-9 declared on the third day at Cheltenham.

That was exactly double Leicestershire's first innings total and the Foxes, who are bottom of the Division Two table, face a battle to avoid defeat.

Ryan Higgins struck twice to reduce Leicestershire to 78-2 in their second innings, still 174 behind, although Hasan Azad remains at the crease on 38 not out.