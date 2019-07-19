Andrew McDonald named Birmingham coach for The Hundred

Andrew McDonald won an unprecedented three domestic titles in Australia this year

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew McDonald has been appointed head coach of the Birmingham-based team in The Hundred.

Earlier this year McDonald led the Melbourne Renegades to success in the Big Bash and guided Victoria to victory in the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

McDonald said: "The Hundred is a tournament that's generating interest across the globe and the opportunity to be part of it as head coach of the Birmingham team is something that I'm relishing.

"Being based at Edgbaston will give this team access to some of the best cricket facilities in the world, but it's also a venue that's very well known for its atmosphere and having such a passionate home crowd behind us will be fantastic as we look to progress through the tournament."

McDonald will be assisted by New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori, who has enjoyed spells as head coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brisbane Heat of the Big Bash, and Vitality Blast stints with Middlesex and Derbyshire Falcons.

Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton and Worcestershire first-team coach Alex Gidman complete the Birmingham men's team coaching staff.

McDonald's appointment follows the recent announcement that fellow Aussie Simon Katich will coach the men's Manchester-based team.