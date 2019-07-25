Top Ashes moments: Ian Botham routs Australia and Adam Gilchrist's quickfire Perth hundred

Benedict's top Ashes moments

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

Benedict's Ashes moments 42-37:

42) 1981 - Ian Botham is at it again as he takes five wickets for one run in 28 balls to bowl Australia out for just 121 in their second innings to give England a victory by 29 runs at Edgbaston.

Ian Botham's five wickets took England to victory in the Ashes Test at Edgbaston in 1981

41) 1896 - Indian Prince Ranji makes his Test debut at Old Trafford and scores 154 not out to usher in the 'Golden Age' of cricket

Prince Ranji made his Test debut for England in 1896

40) 1999 - In Australia's second innings at Sydney, Michael Slater scores 123 out of their all-out total of just 184

Michael Slater hit 123 in the Ashes Test at Sydney in 1999

39) 2003 - Steve Waugh hits the last ball of the day for four with a cover drive off Richard Dawson to reach his century at Sydney

Steve Waugh scored a century in the Ashes Test at Sydney in 2003

38) 1948 - Denis Compton is hit on the head by Ray Lindwall at Old Trafford, but returns to score 145 not out - England's next highest individual score is 37

Denis Compton scored an unbeaten century after being hit on the head by Ray Lindwall at Old Trafford in 1948

37) 2006 - Adam Gilchrist reaches his century from just 57 balls at Perth, just missing Viv Richards's Test record by one delivery

Adam Gilchrist celebrates his 57-ball century against England at Perth in 2006

