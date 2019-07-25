Jack Leach misses out on becoming sixth nightwatchman to hit Test ton

1:00 Jack Leach made 92 opening the batting for England against Ireland at Lord's Jack Leach made 92 opening the batting for England against Ireland at Lord's

Jack Leach narrowly missed out on becoming the sixth nightwatchman to score a Test hundred on day two of England's one-off Test with Ireland.

The Somerset spinner showed the application so often lacking from England's top order as he made 92 before snicking Tim Murtagh behind.

Leach would have joined an exclusive club had he made three figures and would have been the first Englishman inducted...

Jason Gillespie (Australia)

201no versus Bangladesh, Chittagong, 2006

Jason Gillespie strolls off having scored an unbeaten 201

Gillespie was a key component of Australia's bowling attack between 1996 and 2006 but his final Test was memorable for his exploits with the bat. The New South Wales-born player had managed just two fifties in his previous 92 Test innings but amassed an unbeaten 201 in his 93rd and last knock after coming in late on day one once Baggy Greens opener Matthew Hayden had been dismissed. Gillespie went on to strike 26 fours and two sixes and shared a mammoth 320-run stand with Mike Hussey for the fourth wicket in an innings win for Australia.

Mark Boucher (South Africa)

125 versus Zimbabwe, Harare, 1999

108 versus England, Durban, 1999

Mark Boucher celebrates his century against England

Former South Africa wicketkeeper Boucher figures twice on the list having scored two centuries as a nightwatchman in as many months in late 1999. Having racked up 125 during an innings success in Zimbabwe in the November after being sent in at No 6, the right-hander repeated the trick against England in Durban in the December. England were eyeing victory having amassed 366-9 declared - a certain Nasser Hussain scoring an unbeaten 146 - and then seen Andy Caddick's seven-wicket haul roll the Proteas for just 156. Following on, South Africa were reduced to 244-4 late on day four, a lead of just 44, before Boucher and opener Graeme Smith (275) earned the hosts a draw in the third Test. South Africa would go on to win the five-game series 2-1.

Out in the nineties... Jack Leach is the fifth England nightwatchman to be dismissed in the nineties after Alex Tudor (99), Harold Larwood (98), Eddie Hemmings (95) and Jack Russell (94).

Tony Mann (Australia)

105 versus India, Perth, 1977

Mann was a leg-spinner by trade, but was a superb No 3 batsman in the second innings at the WACA as an Australia side missing some key names due to World Series Cricket secured a thrilling two-wicket win over India in the second Test of a five-match series they would take 3-2. Mann had gone wicketless from 19 overs across India's two innings as Australia were set 339 for victory. The early dismissal of John Dyson in the dying embers of day four meant Mann, who batted at No 8 in Australia's first knock, was pushed out the door and he went on to punish India's attack, mainly with his cut shot. By the time he was the third man dismissed, Australia had battled to 172 and Mann's colleagues went on to seal a narrow triumph.

Syed Kirmani (India)

101 not out versus Australia, Mumbai, 1979

India had been undone by a nightwatchman's hundred in Australia but then produced one of their own at home against the same opposition two years later during an innings-and-100-run win in Mumbai. Wicketkeeper Kirmani played an obdurate knock from No 5 after being elevated, putting on 127 with the more expansive No 9 batsman, Karsan Ghavri (86) in India's 458-8 declared. Australia were then torpedoed for 160 and 198.

Syed Kirmani scored a hundred for India against Australia

Nasim-ul-Ghani (Pakistan)

101 versus England, Lord's, 1962

Leach would have become the second nightwatchman to post a ton at Lord's after Pakistan's Nasim achieved the feat 57 years ago. England dominated the game as they won by nine wickets, rolling Pakistan for 100 - Fred Trueman with six wickets - and then replying with 370 as Tom Graveney scored 153. But they were held up by Nasim and Pakistan captain Javed Burki, who also scored 101, with the pair putting on 197 for the visitors' fifth wicket in their second innings. Nasim's knock came in a losing cause but, as it was his one and only Test ton, it was a real personal high.