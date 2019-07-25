Nasser Hussain angered at England aggression in Test against Ireland

Joe Root trudges off after being dismissed by Mark Adair

Joe Root's dismissal on day two of the Lord's Test against Ireland left England on 239-7 in their second innings - and Nasser Hussain frustrated!

Root was caught behind after advancing down the wicket to Ireland seamer Mark Adair, the England skipper out for a sketchy 31 from 64 deliveries.

Hussain, sat in the third-man chair at the time, could not hide his frustration, having seen the hosts subside for 85 on day one of the game…

"Adair is an 82mph bowler - why is Root charging him?

"Tim Murtagh, fair enough. Vernon Philander of South Africa, the same, but against an 82mph bowler, when you are up against it, why is Root charging?

"What's wrong with staying in your crease and playing him from there? He was doing absolutely fine back in his crease so what went through his head?

"Against Philander, you get down the pitch because you don't want to be lbw and want to put him off his length. Against Murtagh, you want to put him off his length. But Adair? Why?

"I think the problem with this England Test side is their answer when they are under pressure is always: 'let's take the attacking option'.

"Who has top-scored for England? Their nightwatchman [Jack Leach] by just staying at the crease and saying 'I will survive'. He got 92.

"So why is it every time they are under the cosh it has to be the attacking option? What's wrong with a bit of over-my-dead-body option? The you-ain't-getting-me-out-today option?

"It's day two of the Test so make them get you out."

Leach and debutant Jason Roy (72 from 78) put on 145 for England's second wicket after the early exit of Rory Burns (6).

"[Roy] will be in this team for some time and he will be quite an attractive player," said David Lloyd of England's World Cup-winning opener.

"I would think he'd be something like Virender Sehwag was for India - he just naturally got on with it and played his shots.

"You have an obligation in one-day cricket and in 50-over cricket especially to accelerate the scoring but in Test match cricket, he will just score in a natural way.

"He doesn't have to look to the board and say 'I have to increase the scoring rate'. He has said you need a decent defence and he showed that he can defend a good ball."

England closed on 303-9, a lead of 181, after Sam Curran (37) and Stuart Broad (21no) struck lower-order runs.

Ireland have been brilliant for two days. The concern for England is that only Leach seemed to have a really settled mind-set and clarity of thought Roy was good but not brilliant. The rest of the line-up has looked muddled. Ireland have the upper hand. Kumar Sangakkara

"England will say 'we need to wake up'. They have had two poor days, particularly with the bat.

"Leach embarrassed a few batsmen with the way he has played, while Roy played in an enterprising way but the rest have been scratchy.

"England know they are in a real game here - and what an opportunity for Ireland. I think we are in for a great, great Test match."

Watch day three of the one-off Test between England and Ireland, at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 10.30am on Friday.