Top Ashes moments: Don Bradman doubles up, Aussie openers bat all day, England fans mop up
Last Updated: 27/07/19 3:45pm
The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.
So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.
Benedict's Ashes moments 18-13:
18) 1968 - After a deluge, the crowd help to mop up the outfield and England manage to win at The Oval with five minutes to spare. Derek Underwood was the star for the hosts, taking 7-50.
17) 1902 - Gilbert Jessop scores 104 at The Oval in just 75 minutes as England win by one wicket, scoring 263-9.
16) 1964 - At Headingley, England take the new ball in an attempt to wrap up the Aussie innings but Peter Burge's 160 rescues Australia from 178-7 and they win the Test and the series.
15) 1882 - Fred 'the Demon' Spofforth takes 14 England wickets at The Oval, which prompts the mock obituary in The Times, which brings the Ashes into being.
14) 1937 - Don Bradman counters a vicious Melbourne sticky wicket by reversing his batting order and scoring 270 at No 7 to lead the Aussies to a 365-run victory.
13) 1989 - Mark Taylor and Geoff Marsh open the batting and bat for the entire first day of the Trent Bridge Test ending on 301-0.
