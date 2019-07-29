Top Ashes moments: Don Bradman doubles up, Aussie openers bat all day, England fans mop up

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

18) 1968 - After a deluge, the crowd help to mop up the outfield and England manage to win at The Oval with five minutes to spare. Derek Underwood was the star for the hosts, taking 7-50.

17) 1902 - Gilbert Jessop scores 104 at The Oval in just 75 minutes as England win by one wicket, scoring 263-9.

16) 1964 - At Headingley, England take the new ball in an attempt to wrap up the Aussie innings but Peter Burge's 160 rescues Australia from 178-7 and they win the Test and the series.

15) 1882 - Fred 'the Demon' Spofforth takes 14 England wickets at The Oval, which prompts the mock obituary in The Times, which brings the Ashes into being.

14) 1937 - Don Bradman counters a vicious Melbourne sticky wicket by reversing his batting order and scoring 270 at No 7 to lead the Aussies to a 365-run victory.

13) 1989 - Mark Taylor and Geoff Marsh open the batting and bat for the entire first day of the Trent Bridge Test ending on 301-0.

