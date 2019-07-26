Sky Cricket Podcast: Should Rory Burns, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes play in Ashes?

Should Rory Burns, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes make England's Ashes XI? Bob Willis and Phil Simmons discussed on The Cricket Debate.

Woakes did his chances of facing Australia at Edgbaston no harm with a six-wicket haul at Lord's as England torpedoed Ireland for just 38 on day three to win a Test in which they had been bowled out for 85 themselves.

But opener Burns and all-rounder Ali managed a combined 21 runs in the match and Bob believes it would be unfair for the duo to be selected for Thursday's Ashes opener in Birmingham.

Bob, former West Indies all-rounder and Ireland coach Phil, and host Charles Colvile also chatted about...

Will England regain the Ashes or will Australia retain them? You might not like Bob's answer...

Was the Lord's pitch for the Ireland game suitable for Test cricket?

How will Ireland be feeling after impressing for two days but then folding?

How their scare at HQ was a shock to the system for England

Are four-day Tests the future of the game?

How important is red-ball practice ahead of a Test match?

