Ashes will not be overshadowed by World Cup win, says James Anderson

James Anderson has told Sky Sports Cricket that England's World Cup win will not overshadow their bid to regain the Ashes - and that he remains as hungry as ever to take on Australia.

The Ashes begins just over two and a half weeks after England's dramatic triumph over New Zealand at Lord's, as they won their maiden global 50-over title on boundary countback following a tied Super Over.

Anderson - who turned 37 on Tuesday - watched the World Cup from the commentary box but will now be hoping to help England complete a glorious summer by regaining the urn from Australia in what will be his eighth Ashes series.

"For some of us this is the start of our international summer and it's our job to keep the energy going as a team," said Anderson, who sat out the win over Ireland last week as he recovers from a calf injury.

"Some lads may feel a little bit jaded after a really gruelling tournament so it's up to us to refocus on Test cricket.

"Some guys are trying to get their heads around winning a World Cup and then having to switch to a big Ashes series, which might be difficult for them at the minute.

"But for us Test specialists we are excited, have energy for it and can't wait to get going. There are some nerves there, which is great - the fact I am still getting nervous means I am still up for it."

Jofra Archer, who bowled the Super Over in the World Cup final, could make his Test debut at Edgbaston on Thursday, while batman Jason Roy is in line for just his second appearance in England whites.

"I see my role as helping guys who are coming into the side - offer advice if they want it, if they want to ask questions or get a feel for what Test cricket is about," said Anderson.

I hope he keep biffing it in Test matches. The reason he has been picked is because he is an aggressive, attacking batsman and can change the nature of the game with the way he plays. I don’t see the point in picking someone like that and getting them to bat in a defensive manner. It would be silly. James Anderson on Jason Roy

"It's our job to make them feel comfortable and help them play their way, the way they have played to get into the side. It will probably help Jofra that he has had a decent start to his international career!"

Australia will be bolstered by the returns of David Warner - fitness permitting and Steve Smith for the Ashes with their bans following the ball-tampering scandal having now elapsed.

The Baggy Greens thrashed England 4-0 at home in 2017-18 but have not won a Test series in England since 2001, when Steve Waugh led the side to a 4-1 success.

"I think the last couple of years they have been in a similar situation to us in that they have been inconsistent but shown a lot of potential," Anderson added of Australia.

"I think they have a lot of strength in depth - a really good bowling attack and some world-class batsmen we have got to be wary of.

"If we don't play well, they are going to take advantage of that. We have to be on top of our game to be able to beat them.

Six games in seven weeks, including Ireland, is a tough ask – especially for us older players. Generally going through an Ashes series you don’t have the same bowler, it’s very rare if that happens. I think we are very lucky in that we have decent strength in depth and lots of bowlers to call upon. James Anderson on England's bowlers

"We saw [Smith and Warner] get a mixed reaction [from cricket fans] in the World Cup but, for me, that will just spur them on. Warner, in particular, will thrive off that sort of atmosphere and that will drive him on to play better.

"I just want to focus on bowling well - my strength is how I bowl, nothing else. I think the rest of the team will be the same."

