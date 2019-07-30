Ashes not about redemption for Steve Smith and David Warner, says Justin Langer

Steve Smith will play his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal at Edgbaston on Thursday

Justin Langer says David Warner and Steve Smith will not be seeking redemption in the Ashes as they return to Test whites for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner and Smith played key roles in Australia in 2017-18 as the Baggy Greens regained the Ashes by thrashing England 4-0.

But they were then slapped with year-long bans from Cricket Australia two months later following 'sandpaper-gate' in Cape Town.

England vs Australia Live on

''There's a lot of attention on David and Steve," said Langer, who also revealed the the third member of the ball-tampering trio, Cameron Bancroft, could also start at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"I don't think it's got anything to do with redemption. They're just happy to be playing.

"We want to beat England and England want to beat us. We all know that. That's why the Ashes is so great, isn't it?"

Warner bruised his knee at training on Monday but will be fit to play in the Ashes opener on Thursday, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.

David Warner is fit to play for Australia in the first Ashes Test

"He's fine. He would not miss this for anything in the world, I reckon. He can't wait," said Langer.

"There's no way that he's not walking out to bat. He was a bit stiff this morning but he'll be 100 per cent ready go."

Bancroft, who was hit with a nine-month ban following the ball-tampering scandal, pressed his claims for a place by scoring an unbeaten 93 in last week's intra-squad warm-up.

"He's very close. He's one of two," said Langer, with Bancroft vying with Marcus Harris to open alongside Warner.

"It would be a great story if [Bancroft] comes back into the team. His development after what happened in Cape Town has been extraordinary.

Cameron Bancroft could open with Warner in Birmingham

"We know what the reception is going to be. There's nothing we can do about it. We don't know [how he will cope] but we'll find out. He's a good kid and as tough as anyone you could meet.

"To endure the scrutiny of the past 14 months, especially the first part of it, I think he's had a pretty good dress rehearsal.

"He brings energy to the team. We're that proud of him so he gets the nod he'll be very excited about playing for Australia again.''

Langer is expecting Warner, Smith, Bancroft and his whole team to face a hostile welcome at Edgbaston.

England beat Australia at the Birmingham venue in the World Cup semi-finals and have not lost an Ashes Test there since 2001.

0:54 David Gower believes playing at Edgbaston in the first Ashes Test will give England an advantage over Australia. David Gower believes playing at Edgbaston in the first Ashes Test will give England an advantage over Australia.

''I know what the reception is going to be, I think we all do. But it is what it is. There's nothing we can do about that and it is 100 percent out of our control," added the Australia coach.

"Every Ashes series is the same - it's really tough. That's just the environment we're in. You go to Cape Town, you go to Johannesburg, it's like being in the Gladiator movie.''

Watch the first Ashes Test, at Edgbaston, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday. Click here to upgrade now.