2019 Ashes: Rory Burns and England battle through to lunch on day two

Rory Burns is 41 not out at lunch as England reached 71-1

England battled through to lunch for the loss of only one wicket on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The hosts lost Jason Roy (10) in the eighth over, the sixth of the day, as he edged James Pattinson (10) to second slip - just reward for a probing opening spell - but Rory Burns (41no) and Joe Root (11no) safely saw England through the remainder of the morning session unscathed.

Both were somewhat fortunate to survive, however, as Burns should have been given out lbw to Nathan Lyon when on 21 - umpire Joel Wilson not raising his finger and Australia surprisingly reluctant to review.

Joe Root survives ball hitting his off stump

Root too had a scare when on nine, this time Wilson happy to answer in the affirmative as Australia appealed for caught behind, but Pattinson's delivery incredibly shaved the off-stump rather than Root's bat on its way through.

England had grown their first-innings total to 71-1 by the interval, trailing Australia by 213 runs.

