Rory Burns says first Test hundred for England was 'awesome'

Rory Burns told Sky Sports it was "awesome" to score his maiden Test century on a slow pitch and help put England in command against Australia in the Ashes opener.

Burns batted throughout day two at Edgbaston and ended unbeaten on 125 from 282 balls as the hosts reached 267-4 to trail by just 17.

The Surrey captain was twice dismissed for six against Ireland at Lord's last week and admitted he had made some technical tweaks between games.

"It was quite an enjoyable experience that - different from the Ireland Test!" said opener Burns, who completed his ton from 223 balls in his eighth Test since replacing the now-retired Sir Alastair Cook.

"It was awesome. Hopefully I am not done yet.

"I struggled at Lord's and I've tried to find a rhythm where I'm more balanced and central, not falling over as much.

"I was just trying to get the rhythm and feeling back. Sometimes it just takes two hours at the crease to get you going.

"I've been trying to embrace opportunities as they come - the next game is another opportunity. I just wanted to be in a better position to take that it.

"I don't think you would coach many kids to bat like I do - sometimes you have to get in a battle and back your game-plan.

"It was quite a slow pitch so it was difficult at times but it shows that if you wait you can get something in your area."

