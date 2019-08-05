England vs Australia: Day five of the first Ashes Test in a nutshell

Who'd be an umpire? It was another tough day for the officials, as well as England's batsmen as Australia won convincingly at Edgbaston...

Nathan Lyon took 6-49 as Australia bowled England out for 146 to complete a thumping 251-run victory in the first Ashes Test and go 1-0 up in the five-match series, writes Sam Drury.

Lyon reached 350 Test wickets when he dismissed Ben Stokes and ended the day on 352, while Pat Cummins took 4-32 as Australia claimed their first win at Edgbaston in any format since 2001.

Chris Woakes top-scored with an entertaining 37 but he was the last man out, leaving England to regroup before trying to hit back in next week's second Test at Lord's.

Moment of the Day

The dismissal of Root shortly before lunch, With the skipper in, England had hope of a draw, when he went, it evaporated. Root had successfully overturned two lbw dismissals on four and nine respectively (more on that later) but was then sent packing as Cameron Bancroft snaffled sharply at short leg off the spin of Lyon.

Root's exit had left England 85-4 at interval and they slumped to 146 all out after it as spinner Lyon and seamer Cummins obliterated the middle and lower order, save for Woakes.

Stats of the Day

- Rory Burns is the 10th man to bat on all five days of a Test match and the fourth Englishman, after Geoffrey Boycott, Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff.

- Before Monday, Nathan Lyon's bowling average in the fourth innings of Tests was 34.12. Statistically, it's his worst period of the match.

Lyon bagged 6-49 as Austrlia thrashed England

Talking Point

Apologies for nicking day one's talking point but it's the umpires again! Officials Dar and Wilson have had a Test to forget, with the errors adding up to epic proportions.

Wilson was forced to change two lbw decisions he had given against Root in the morning session - taking him to eight overturned calls for the match - while Dar made the bold assertion that Root was playing a shot when struck on the pad by Lyon, despite the fact his bat was concealed. Technology showed the delivery would have hit the top of off stump...

Wilson redeemed himself to some extent post-lunch with a couple of excellent decisions, including when he noticed that Cummins' ball to Bairstow had brushed the top of the glove before looping to Bancroft in the gully, but he may enjoy a break from the spotlight when he moves from the field to the third-umpire's chair at Lord's next week.

Tweets of the Day

When Joel Wilson gives you OUT .. You just review it .. #Fact #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 5, 2019

If the crackpot administrators have their way we wouldn't be getting a 5th day at this #Ashes Test @Edgbaston #ENGvAUS Don't meddle with something that is already magic DON'T try and fix something that is no where near broken #brainless #dumberanddumber — Jack Russell (@jackrussellart) August 5, 2019

Today’s the day we find out who is better out of Nathan Lyon and Roston Chase — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) August 5, 2019

Congratulations to Australia!

What a win!

A fantastic game of cricket and a wonderful advertisement for Test Cricket. This is going to be a cracking series!#ashes2019 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) August 5, 2019

Tough ask for England - 385 to win - but this side have shown they can chase anything. First Powerplay will be crucial. Get ahead of the rate, go big in the middle overs, let Morgan finish the job — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) August 5, 2019

What they said

England captain Joe Root: "It does hurt - it is bitterly disappointing, We played some really good cricket throughout the majority of the Test match but credit to Australia who fought back really well. Smith played two brilliant innings but it was always going to be hard losing Anderson, these things happen in cricket. It was a group decision in selecting him and it was just a freak thing [his injury]."

Australia captain Tim Paine: "We were up against it earlier in the Test match but when you've got the best player in the world at the crease anything is possible. I think he (Smith) is probably the best Test batsman we have ever seen. I then thought we were excellent in the second innings with bat and ball. Lyon rarely disappoints - it is hard when the pressure is on you but he was superb, as were all our bowlers. All four of them were sensational."

Player of the Match Steve Smith: "It's special to play an Ashes series in England. They boys turned up and played good cricket. We were in a good position overnight and we know how much of a world-class spinner Gazza (Lyon) is. To go 1-0 up in the series is a big boost. I am grateful to be back playing, doing what I love, scoring runs and contributing. It's been a long 18 months and my friends and family have helped me through some difficult times."

Sky Sports Cricket's David Lloyd: "There just seems a malaise from the World Cup players, they seem to be in the doldrums. There has not been much from the World Cup players in this game - it was Stuart Broad who bowled well and then Rory Burns with the century. They have now got a few days to get it out of their system."

