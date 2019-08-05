South Africa bowler Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket

Dale Steyn played 93 Test matches for South Africa

South Africa bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 36-year-old played 93 Tests and is South Africa's all-time leading wicket taker in the longest form of the game on 439 dismissals.

Steyn made his debut against England in 2004, enjoying a 15-year Test career before making his final appearance against Sri Lanka in February earlier this year.

Despite his failure to be fit enough to participate in the 2019 World Cup, Steyn has confirmed he intends to continue to represent South Africa in both one-day international and T20 cricket.

